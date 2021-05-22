WWE announced yesterday a 25-city tour that begins on Friday, July 16 with a live SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

WWE Superstars were informed of a return to touring in the near future, but weren’t told specific dates, according to PWInsider. Partly due to the pandemic — and not wanting leaks to get out — WWE kept the tour information very quiet.

Houston, Forth Worth, and Dallas, Texas are confirmed for the first three shows, but after that is still currently a mystery. The report noted WWE is expected to head to states with more relaxed COVID-19 safety measures, such as the Southwest and Florida. Iowa and Pennsylvania were other states also mentioned.

No word yet on if live event staff who were previously furloughed or released will be returning. These dates will be WWE’s first regular ticketed events since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month’s WrestleMania 37 was held with fans in the crowd.

