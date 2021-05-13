As previously reported, AEW star Ricky Starks suffered a fractured neck. The injury occurred after Starks landed on his head after a release German Suplex during a match with Hangman Page on the April 21st episode of Dynamite.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez revealed that Starks also suffered a knee injury. He noted that AEW medical officials were looking at Starks’ knee when they saw that he also fractured his neck.

Starks was able to finish the match with Page. Starks later competed in a tag team match with Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dark, where they defeated Brick Aldridge and Aaron Frye. However, the match was only around 30 seconds as Hobbs did all the work while Starks relaxed on the entrance ramp.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently commented on Starks’ injury and explained how it can be a benefit to him.

Team Taz’s Brian Cage is set to face Page at Double or Nothing with only Taz in Cage’s corner.