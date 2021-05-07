Salina de la Renta (Natalia Class) has confirmed that she is no longer with MLW.

As noted earlier this week, it was revealed that MLW is moving on without de la Renta and that her appearance in the big Dario Cueto reveal vignette was meant to be her “swan song” with the company.

Salina took to Twitter this afternoon and confirmed the departure, asking where fans want to see her next. She also thanked MLW.

“My contracts up !!! Thank you @MLW world, I’ll never forget where I came from. … but where am I headed ??? Tag your favorite promotion, we looking for GOLD [smirking face emoji] [clinking glasses emoji],” she wrote.

Salina has been re-tweeting comments from fans who want to see her sign with WWE and AEW. As seen in the tweet below, she also said she’d love to go to WWE.

Salina had been with MLW for the past few years after working the indies, and in 2019 became the first Latina to produce pro wrestling on American TV with MLW Fusion.

You can click here for details on the return of Cueto and what’s next for MLW.

Below is de la Renta’s full tweet:

