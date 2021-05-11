WWE WrestleMania Backlash is set for this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET and will stream on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network worldwide. The betting odds for the event have been recently been released.

According to Bet Online, the odds indicate that will be one title change on the show.

The father-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio are favored to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The Mysterio’s are a short favorite at -200 meaning you would have to bet $200 to win $100, while Ziggler and Roode are +150 underdogs meaning a $100 bet would result in a $150 payout.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is the top favorite to defend her championship at -950. Her opponent Bayley is tied for steepest underdog at +500 along with Asuka and Braun Strowman who are going after the RAW Women’s Championship and WWE Championship respectively.

For the RAW Women’s Championship match, Rhea Ripley is a -200 favorite to defend her title. Charlotte Flair is a +175 underdog to win the match and become a 14-time world champion.

As for the top two men’s titles, Roman Reigns is a stronger favorite to walk about out WrestleMania Backlash with his Universal Title at -600 with Cesaro a +350 underdog. Bobby Lashley is defending his title in a triple threat match but is still a -200 favorite to defend his title with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at +175 to win back his championship.

Make sure to tune into Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of WrestleMania Backlash starting with the pre-show at 6:00 ET. You can view the full betting odds below:

* Bobby Lashley (c) (-200) vs Drew McIntyre (+175) vs Braun Stroman (+500)

* Roman Reigns (c) (-600) vs Cesaro (+350)

* Rhea Ripley (c) (-200) vs Asuka (+500) vs Charlotte Flair (+175)

* Bianca Belair (c) (-950) vs Bayley (+500)

* Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c) (+150) vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio (-200)

* Damian Priest (-800) vs The Miz (+400)