WWE and Credit One Bank have announced the new WWE Champion Credit Card.

This is the first credit card to be released as a part of the multi-year agreement between WWE and Credit One Bank. The bank has sponsored recent WWE events going back to November.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon touted the new WWE Champion Credit Card.

“WWE has the most passionate fans in the world, and we are proud to give them an opportunity to not only earn cash back rewards but get exclusive opportunities on WWE merchandise and experiences with the new WWE Champion Credit Card from Credit One Bank,” she said in a press release issued today.

The Visa WWE Champion Credit Card offers the following benefits:

* 3% cash back rewards on eligible internet, cable, satellite TV, and mobile phone services

* 2% cash back rewards on eligible dining purchases

* 1% cash back rewards on all other purchases

* WWE merchandise discounts

* Up to 10% cash back rewards from participating merchants through the More Rewards Program

It was noted that WWE and Credit One Bank will be working together to provide additional card member benefits specifically tailored for WWE fans.

The Credit One Bank website shows that the credit level for this card is Average. The annual fee is $49, and the APR is 23.99%. You can find full details on the card and see if you pre-qualify at this link.

Credit One Bank’s Head of Product David Herpers also commented on the new card.

“We’re proud to be launching a product for WWE fans,” he said in the press release. “Helping our customers get more for their money is a tenant of everything we do, and the WWE Champion Credit Card is designed to do that in unique and rewarding ways.”

You can see a photo of the cards below: