Simone Johnson, the daughter of WWE legend The Rock, had an amusing message for Indi Hartwell while she was watching this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

After Austin Theory lost a singles match to Kyle O’Reilly, The Way showed signs of dissension during a backstage segment. Candice LeRae went on a verbal tirade before Johnny Gargano tried to ease the tensions.

LeRae said, “What is happening? It has been awful lately. We lost the tag titles, you [Johnny] couldn’t beat Kross, and well… I mean, it happened, okay? I’m just trying to be honest. And like, [pointing at Theory] why do you keep starting fights with people that maybe you can’t beat? I don’t understand.”

LeRae’s dressing down led to Hartwell coming up with a hilarious response.

Hartwell said, “Candice, stop! Why are you being so hard on him? You’re being so hard on all of us. If he [pointing at Theory] wants to kiss Dexter, let him kiss Dexter.”

Simone Johnson’s response can be seen below:

. @indi_hartwell stop projecting, go to therapy — 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 🃏 (@SimoneGJohnson) July 21, 2021