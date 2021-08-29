Becky Lynch made her WWE return at last Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. She defeated Bianca Belair to become the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Fightful Select reports that Bianca Belair and Carmella were told ahead of time about Becky Lynch’s return.

The news of her return though was kept secret from most other roster members backstage. Lynch’s name was not listed on the internal run sheets.

WWE additionally added segments to the event to adjust for time since the planned Banks vs. Belair match did not end up taking place. This would likely explain the segment between Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogz.

It was also noted in the report that Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins’ daughter Roux was in attendance.

For results from last weekend’s pay-per-view, please click here.