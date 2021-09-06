Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Kiera Hogan vs. Blair Onyx

* Red Velvet vs. Queen Aminata

* Riho vs. Skye Blue

* Nyla Rose vs. Laynie Luck

* Emi Sakura vs. Missa Kate

* Lance Archer vs. GPA

* Anthony Bowens vs. Griff Garrison with Julia Hart

* JD Drake with The Wingmen vs. Dante Martin

* John Silver and 10 of The Dark Order vs. Travis Titan and Isaiah Moore

* Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon with JD Drake and Cezar Bononi vs. Bear Country

* Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin with Sting vs. Chaos Project and Rickey Shane Page