On Saturday, October 9, AEW stars Darby Allin, Adam Cole, and Thunder Rosa were part of a panel at the New York Comic-Con.

The three were asked about their dream opponents.

Darby Allin revealed that he wants to face Zack Sabre Jr while Adam Cole wants to face Kazuchika Okada.

Allin said, “I want you to give me Zack Sabre Jr. You know where I am, Zack. You know where I am.”

“I’ve never had the chance to have a singles match with this person; I would love the idea of Adam Cole vs. [Kazuchika] Okada,” said Cole.

For Thunder Rosa, she wants to face her original trainer from Japan, current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai.

“She’s from Japan, but she’s in the other company. It’s not Asuka. My original trainer in Japan; Io Shirai,” Rosa revealed.