Tony D’Angelo announced this afternoon that he will be a guest on Lashing Out with Lash Legend on the November 2 episode of NXT 2.0.

D’Angelo made his NXT 2.0 debut on October 6. D’Angelo is the former NCAA wrestler, Joe Ariola.

Below is the updated line-up for Tuesday’s episode:

* Dexter Lumis & Johnny Gargano vs. Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes

* Cameron Grimes Visits Duke’s Poker Room

* Robert Stone Challenges Xyon Quinn

