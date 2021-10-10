The October 8 SmackDown match between Carmella and Liv Morgan was supposed to end differently, according to Fightful Select.

According to the report, Liv Morgan was actually supposed to win the Queen’s Crown tournament first-round match instead of Carmella.

Fightful also noted that there is significant frustration from talent and staff about the booking of the women’s division lately.

Fans expressed on social media their own frustrations over last night’s booking with Liv Morgan and the length of the Queen’s Crown tournament matches.

One fan tweeted, “Toni Storm vs Zelina lasted 2:14 Liv Morgan vs Carmella lasted 1:36 Roman’s entrance was longer than both women’s matches. Not even a little bit of respect with this Queen’s Crown tournament. Absolutely unacceptable. #SmackDown”

While another wrote, “It’s genuinely honest to god sad how #WWE books #LivMorgan like legit sad. #LivMorganDeservesBetter”

Below are a few others reaction to last night’s SmackDown:

