ACH made his return to Major League Wrestling at War Chamber on November 6. He had been away from the promotion for eight months.

The former WWE NXT and ROH star competed in a Ladder Match for the MLW National Openweight title. Alex Kane ended up winning the match.

According to a report by Fightful Select, fans can expect to see more of ACH soon. As of now, he’s back with the company on a regular basis.

ACH first signed with MLW on December 6, 2019. As noted, ACH announced twice in his pro wrestling career that he was going to retire. The most recent was in June 2021.

Full spoiler results for War Chamber are available here.