Both Rey Fenix and Eddie Kingston are currently sidelined due to separate injuries. A new report has revealed when the two AEW stars are expected to be back in the ring.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Rey Fenix is hoping to be back in mid-February, which is not as bad as the original fears were for the Lucha Bros wrestler. Meanwhile, when it comes to Eddie Kingston, he is hoping to be missing for around three weeks.

Rey Fenix was hurt during the January 5 AEW Dynamite main event, when the Lucha Bros lost their AEW Tag Team Titles. He was chokeslammed from the ring apron and through a table, which is where the injury occurred. Fenix landed awkwardly on his arm, but it hasn’t been as bad as it looked, thankfully.

Following the situation, Fenix took to social media to address the fans, stating:

“I want to thank each and everyone of you for so much love, for your prayers, good vibes, for your messages,” Fenix said. “Thank you very much for being concerned about me. I feel very blessed to have all of you. Fans, colleagues (wrestlers), my friends and my family, thank you very much.

“I love this sport so much that it has changed my life and mine. That when I am in the ring or put on my mask, everything goes away. There are no fears, there are no problems, my heart beats perfectly, everything is fine, I feel alive. What happened last night is one of the many risks that we wrestlers take before getting into a ring and doing what we love so much.

“There is no fault, it is wrestling and these are the risks. Today I can tell you that I feel better and that thank god, your prayers and good vibes THERE ARE NO BROKEN BONES. I still have to visit the doctor a couple more times and do some studies, to have an exact diagnosis.

“Thank you very much once again to all and congratulations to the champions, enjoy and defend those titles, because very soon I am back and those championships belong to the Lucha Brothers. I respect. Thank you all, I love you.”

As far as Eddie Kingston is concerned, he picked up his undisclosed injury during the recent AEW Dark tapings. He is currently in the middle of a storyline with Chris Jericho, which did continue this week without him.

