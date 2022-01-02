Last night at WWE’s first pay-per-view of 2022, “WWE Day 1,” Brock Lesnar became the WWE Champion after winning a Fatal 5 Way that also included Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Big E.

This afternoon Kevin Owens was asked if he won the match, to which he replied, “In a way, yes.”

Another fan asked, “I ask this genuinely and out of love pls tell me in which way did you win?”

Owens shared the reasons behind why he thinks he won at “WWE Day 1.” He noted how his family told him that he did a good job.

He wrote, “Well, I walked back to the locker room on my own two feet and when I talked to my wife and my kids and my mom and dad after the match, they all told me I did a good job. I’ll take it.”

As noted, Kevin Owens said the decision to re-sign with WWE back in December was easy because it was the best thing for his family. He originally signed with WWE in August 2014.

