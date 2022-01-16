Impact star Zicky Dice partnered with Twitch for Saturday’s “Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise” event. In the main event, Dice was defeated by AEW star Evil Uno.

The event also featured Taya Valkyrie’s first match since WWE released her on November 4, 2021. She was defeated by AEW star Thunder Rosa.

Below are the results and highlights from the Twitch event:

* Chris Bey & Myron Reed defeated Lord Bengston & Trey Miguel

* nZo defeated Rich Swann

* Carlie Bravo won the Hey Brother Battle Royal

* Effy defeated Dalton Castle

* Thunder Rosa defeated Taya Valkyrie

* Evil Uno defeated Zicky Dice

“Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise” event was held at the Action Building in Canton, Georgia.

So.. @Twitch asked me if I’d like to do a watch along on my channel for this show tonight.. I love pro wrestling and this card looks rad so I said of course! Join me around 7:30 pm EST at https://t.co/aYRopGyIL3 to enjoy and chat about it together! #OutlandishParadise pic.twitter.com/ukmO65k2H4 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 15, 2022

The winner of the Hey Brother Battle Royale @carliebravo , his prize is 1 million Exposure bucks i dont what kind currency is that but hey its something 😂 #OUTLANDISHParadise pic.twitter.com/yK1CF21763 — DA LEGEND BIG DRE *DALE*😎😈 (@BigDre2374) January 16, 2022

❤️ Omg that felt amazing…thank you everyone 🙏🏻 And I think we need to do that again @thunderrosa22 😏😎 #OUTLANDISHParadise @ZickyDice — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) January 16, 2022

350,000 viewers tonight for #OUTLANDISHParadise. That’s what I’m talking about. Thank you. — Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise 1.15.22 (@ZickyDice) January 16, 2022

