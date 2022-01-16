Impact star Zicky Dice partnered with Twitch for Saturday’s “Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise” event. In the main event, Dice was defeated by AEW star Evil Uno.

The event also featured Taya Valkyrie’s first match since WWE released her on November 4, 2021. She was defeated by AEW star Thunder Rosa.

Below are the results and highlights from the Twitch event:

* Chris Bey & Myron Reed defeated Lord Bengston & Trey Miguel

* nZo defeated Rich Swann

* Carlie Bravo won the Hey Brother Battle Royal

* Effy defeated Dalton Castle

* Thunder Rosa defeated Taya Valkyrie

* Evil Uno defeated Zicky Dice

“Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise” event was held at the Action Building in Canton, Georgia.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Follow usFollow Wrestling Inc. on Facebook.
counter