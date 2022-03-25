A new match has been announced for Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion pay-per-view.

During tonight’s episode of Impact, it was revealed that JONAH will be facing NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii at Rebellion.

Ishii is also set to take part in Impact Wrestling’s Multiverse of Matches event on April 1. The six-time Never Openweight Champion will be facing Eddie Edwards at the WrestleCon event.

JONAH commented about his upcoming match with Tomohiro Ishii on Twitter.

He tweeted, “TOP DOG VS STONE PITBULL”

The 2022 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, April 23 from the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Below is the updated lineup for the Rebellion pay-per-view:

IMPACT World Championship

Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander

IMPACT X-Division Championship

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey

IMPACT Tag Team Championship Eight Team Elimination Challenge

Violent By Design (c) vs. TBD

* JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii

