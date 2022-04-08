Alexa Bliss has been off WWE TV due to her impending wedding to Ryan Cabrera, according to PWInsider.

The report confirmed that the couple is slated to get married at a secret location in Palm Springs, California this weekend. It was also noted that guests attending the wedding will be informed of the location of the nuptials shortly before the ceremony takes place.

As reported earlier, Bliss was not in Dallas, TX for last weekend’s WrestleMania events, even though there was an “Alexa’s Playground” set and a cutout of Bliss displayed at WrestleMania Axxess. Several fans on social media pointed out how Bliss was not available to meet and greet with them.

Bliss last appeared on WWE TV at the Elimination Chamber event, where she lost to Bianca Belair in the six-woman Elimination Chamber match. Since then, Bliss has insinuated several times that WWE has been keeping her off TV. On March 1, she wrote, “Yeah … I don’t know,” in response to a fan asking why she was not booked for the RAW after the Chamber show. Later in March, Bliss tweeted: “I’ll just wait here I guess…”

Bliss and Carbera got engaged in November 2020, exactly a year after they began dating. Stay tuned for updates on Alexa Bliss’ return to WWE TV.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts