WWE is celebrating Randy Orton’s 20th anniversary with the company this week but The Viper insists he is still far away from the finish line of his career and he’s hoping to leave behind a track record of longevity that no one in WWE will ever be able to touch.

“A lot of people ask me what my legacy will be,” Orton said in a video recently published by WWE. “I think – you’re talking WWE, more specifically – my legacy will be I was the next guy after The Undertaker that was the only person who never went anywhere else, and had more matches, more titles, more accolades.

“I don’t care. Roman Reigns, I’m sure he’s got Dwayne Johnson’s agent’s number on his speed dial. Roman will be in Hollywood, I’ll still be here. I’m in my prime. I got a long way to go. My legacy will be that I did it longer than anybody here.”

Speaking of Legacy, Randy Orton also reflected on his time leading the faction in WWE. It included Cody Rhodes, who recently returned to the company.

“Legacy was awesome, man,” Orton recalled. “We had quite a run. For the first time, I was the leader of my own group. I had two other generational superstars that I was mentoring: Ted DiBiase and Cody Rhodes. That story ended up culminating at WrestleMania 26 in a triple threat match.

“But the thing was, it wasn’t really a triple threat match because these two guys were in cahoots. It was more of a handicap match, two on one. So, I had my work cut out for me.”

Randy Orton was victorious over Rhodes and DiBiase at WrestleMania 26. Orton is currently one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, alongside Riddle. They are preparing for a “Winners Take All” Title Unification Match against The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s YouTube channel with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts