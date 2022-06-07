Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, AKA The Dirty Dawgs, returned to WWE TV on this week’s “Raw” for the first time in several months.

Ziggler & Roode appeared for an interview segment on the stage immediately after Omos’ victory over Cedric Alexander, which led to an altercation between MVP and The Dirty Dawgs. This was followed by Ziggler super kicking MVP off the stage, and then Omos and MVP chasing down Ziggler & Roode to the backstage area. It would appear from the segment that the two teams will be feuding going forward.

Ziggler, last seen on the April 4 “Raw” where he dropped the NXT Championship to Bron Breakker, had taken time away from WWE to do his comedy tour. According to Ziggler’s social media feeds, he wrapped up the tour with a show in Pasadena, CA last week.

As reported earlier, Roode brought back his “Glorious” gimmick and theme music at several live events during Ziggler’s absence. He took several losses as a singles wrestler but received loud cheers from fans for his old NXT entrance and signature in-ring poses. While Roode worked singles matches on house shows, WWE held him off TV until the return of Ziggler, as Roode last competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the final “SmackDown” before WrestleMania 38.

Ziggler & Roode are former Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. They were last seen in action as a tandem on the March 21 “Raw” where they took a loss to Dominik & Rey Mysterio.

