Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show begins with Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Jim Ross greeting audience at home.

Hangman Adam Page and John Silver vs. The Butcher and The Blade

Silver and Butcher start off the acton. The bell rings and Butcher goes to work on Silver, starting to beat him down. Butcher tags in Blade, who delivers a kick to Silver’s midsection. He reigns down kicks on Silver in the corner, but Silver fires back with a vertical suplex. Page tags in and he takes out Blade. He delivers a Fallaway Slam, then tags the Butcher down on the outside. Page climbs to the top turn buckle and delivers a flying lariat. He goes for a pin, but Blade kicks out.

Butcher drags Page out of the ring and sends him into the barricade. He tags in to become the legal man and delivers a chop to Page. Butcher sends Oage face first into the top turn buckle, then delivers another chop. He tags in Blade and Blade delivers a forearm. Page fires back with an elbow and makes the hot tag to Silver.

Silver takes the Blade down with an uppercut, followed by an elbow. He hits a side slam, then goes for a pin but Butcher breaks it up. Butcher and Blade deliver an assisted gut buster and the Blade follows it up with a Doctor Bomb. Butcher tags in and Silver makes the tag to Page. Page delivers some elbows, and both men begin to hit one another with double lariats. Page hits a rolling lariat, then sends Butcher off the ropes. He hits the Buckshot Lariat for the win.

Winners: John Silver and Hangman Adam Page

We then go to a video package hyping up the Death Before Dishonor match between Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia.

Claudio Castagnoli comes to the ring.

Claudio Castagnoli To Speak

Back from the break, Castagnoli addresses Jonathan Gresham ahead of their match for the ROH World Championship tomorrow night. He says that World Championships have alluded him his whole career and he thanks fans for his support. He says he will crack Gresham’s foundation and says no one can hold a candle to what he can do in the ring. He says he can’t think of a better way to continue this new chapter than beating Gresham and says he will be the new ROH World Champion.

We then get a video package hyping up Wardlow’s TNT Title reign where he welcomes anyone into Wardlow’s world.

Lee Moriarty (w/ Matt Sydal) vs. Dante Martin

The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Moriarty gains the upper hand with a heel trip. Martin hits a teharis, followed by a drop kick that knocks Moriarty out of the ring. Moriarty gets back in and they go back to exchanging submissions.

Winner:

* Max Caster (w/ Anthony Bowens) vs. Austin Gunn (w/ Billy and Colten Gun) in a Rap Battle

* Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue and Ashley D’Amboise

* Jay Lethal vs. Christopher Daniels

