While signals are mixed on whether “WWE Raw” is actually returning to a TV-14 rating, it does seem confirmed that the “Raw” brand is about to get Rated-R.

According to Fightful Select, “The Rated-R Superstar,” Edge, is set to return to WWE programming soon, with current plans pointing to the former Judgment Day leader being reintroduced at the July 25th episode of “Raw” in Manhattan, New York. The show will be the first episode of “Raw” to be broadcast from the famous Madison Square Garden since September 9th, 2019.

Whether Edge will actually appear on the July 25th episode has not been confirmed, but his return has been teased since July 2, when WWE began airing cryptic vignettes that feature references to Edge’s past opponents. While WWE has yet to state explicitly that Edge is the subject of the vignettes, causing confusion and speculation among fans, Fightful reported that Edge is, in fact, the subject of the vignettes on the night of Money In The Bank. There’s a possibility that July 25th is simply the date when Edge’s return will be revealed, as opposed to an actual in-arena appearance at the Garden.

Edge has not appeared on WWE programming since his Judgment Day faction betrayed him on June 6, siding with their new leader, Finn Balor. Edge had reportedly been turning down WWE’s overtures to make The Judgment Day into a supernatural group. Fightful Select had previously reported that Edge being removed from The Judgment Day had not been brought up until hours before the episode of “Raw” on which it occurred.

Meanwhile, Judgment Day member Damian Priest recently said that the latest configuration of the group has “really good chemistry,” but his teammate Rhea Ripley was recently sidelined with injury and is currently wearing a heart monitor while she recovers. That’s left Priest and Balor to feud with Rey Mysterio and his large adult son, Dominik.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]