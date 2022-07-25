Recently, “Fightful” reported that a return was planned for tonight’s edition of Monday Night “Raw,” live from Madison Square Garden in New York. Tonight is also set to be Rey Mysterio’s 20-Year WWE Anniversary Show.

WWE executives were told that tonight’s 07/25 edition of Monday Night “Raw” is the highest-grossing episode for the red brand so far in 2022. WWE had also set for Hall of Famer, Edge, to travel to MSG for “Raw” later tonight, but it has been revealed that some of these plans were indeed canceled. It is unknown whether or not it affects The Rated R Superstar’s appearance on the show. Edge has been out since the night after June’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view after Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley kicked him out of The Judgement Day with a new member, Finn Balor.

Also planned for “Raw” is the first edition of “Impaulsive TV” with Logan Paul. This segment is going to be another WWE talk show, this time a parody of Paul’s podcast and Paul’s rival, The Miz’s Miz TV. Logan Paul will go toe-to-toe with Miz later this week at SummerSlam in Nashville, TN.

As previously mentioned, tonight is legendary luchador Rey Mysterio’s 20th Anniversary with the WWE, as, on the July 25, 2002, episode of “Smackdown,” Mysterio made his debut against Chavo Guerrero. The plan for tonight is to feature a celebration of Mysterio’s career, complete with a party, a cake, and written in the original plans, a “significant number of props.”

The list of WWE talent slated to appear on “Raw” this evening, as of last night, includes MVP, Drew McIntyre, Theory, Rey Mysterio, Logan Paul, The Miz, The WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss, Riddle, The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, The Street Profits, and The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

