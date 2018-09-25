James Storm Reveals Why He Left NXT, If He Still Wants To Sign With WWE

James Storm is one of the TNA Originals and spent over 15 years with the company now known as Impact Wrestling. He did have a brief run in NXT in late 2015 but opted to return to Impact instead of taking his chances with WWE's developmental brand.

Storm joined Busted Open Radio where he discussed his short NXT run and why he didn't stay under the WWE umbrella.

"I went down to NXT and talked to [Triple H] and then I went back again and had another match with them and Impact had put an offer out on me and so did NXT," said Storm. "But you know I even actually sat down with Hunter and had the contract with me and was like you know 'this is what Impact is offering and everything.'

"And tell you the truth it wasn't even about the money because I told him the situation that a lot of people don't know about is that me and my wife was trying to have another kid, and it was just one of those deals where if you're with WWE you might as well forget it, you're on the road so much."

Storm said that Triple H told him NXT would run 100-125 shows a year which would keep Storm away from home and his family.

"[Triple H] basically told me 'look, go get your life straight and then get yourself in the best shape you can and in two years let's see if when can do business again.'"

A couple of years have since passed and Storm took Triple H's advice to heart. In addition to getting in shape, Storm also says the competitive side of him wants to prove he can make it in WWE.

"Now if you follow me on social media you can see I'm in the best shape I've ever been in my entire career," Storm said. "And its just one of those things where it comes down to basically kinda want to prove it to myself as well."

