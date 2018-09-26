Nate Diaz Proclaims Himself In UFC 230 Title Fight, Officials Set For Conor McGregor Fight

- The Nevada Athletic Commission announced the referee and judging assignments for the upcoming UFC 229 main event between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. The event takes place October 6 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Herb Dean, a veteran official of several UFC title fights, will be the referee, with Derek Cleary, Sal D'Amato and Junichiro Kamijo set as judges, according to a report by MMA Fighting. Several other judges were recommended for the epic bout including Adelaide Byrd and Glenn Trowbridge.

McGregor makes his Octagon return after an extended hiatus, as he was stripped of the lightweight title for his involvement in a melee in Brooklyn earlier this year. Nurmagomedov would win the vacant belt vs. Al Iaquinta that same weekend.

- With UFC 230 still main event-less, two fighters set for action that night in November from Madison Square Garden went ahead and declared their bout the headline act - and created a new UFC title in the process.

Both Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier posted messages on social media that their fight will be for the newly-created UFC 165-pound title. That division does not currently exist, and according to reports from various outlets, there are no plans for it to happen despite the best efforts of Diaz and Poirier.

I'm Happy to announce that I'm bringing a new weight devision to the Ufc

I'll be fighting the main event November 3rd in nyc against Dustin Poirier for the first ever 165lb belt superfighter devision

I'm happy to be apart of history @ufc @danawhite — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 26, 2018





I hear UFC is searching for a main event when they have one already. It's me vs Nate. 165 pound title. A main event for the people. Stop searching, Dana. We got this. Let's go. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 25, 2018



