Matt Riddle Reveals Which WWE Main Roster Star He Wants To Face

Matt Riddle made his NXT debut in Sanford, Florida this past Friday. While many of course were excited to see 'The Bro' in a WWE ring, many could not stop talking about Riddle wearing his wife's colorful shorts for his debut. Riddle told ESPN West Palm's The Main Event that he wore the shorts because he didn't want to use sponsored gear in WWE.

"I have other gear I wore while I was on the indies and I have a couple sponsors on there and I didn't want to wear the sponsors in matches," Riddle explained. "Especially if WWE didn't sign off on it and NXT didn't sign off, I didn't think it was fair for me to wear sponsored clothing, while performing under their umbrella, without their permission. I just decided to wear little shorts, which were actually my wife's shorts. It was kind of last second because I was going to wear that gear and then I was like 'I probably shouldn't' and then I ended up wearing other shorts. I thought it was a success. Some people said they were a little small, but I was just showing off what I got. I worked hard."

Riddle also discussed some of the talent he's looking forward to facing in the future. Riddle has faced many of the wrestlers in NXT, so he decided to list a wrestler on the main roster that he would like to face off with.

"They got so many talented individuals," said Riddle. "I worked with the majority of them. In NXT, I have probably worked with every top guy from Ricochet, to Roderick [Strong], to Kyle [O'Reily], Adam Cole. The only guys I haven't really worked with are Velveteen Dream and Lars [Sullivan], some of the other guys that are homegrown. In my opinion, if I was going to pick main roster guys, I've always had a hunch out for Cesaro. I just feel like if we were able to just go at it, make it a fight, I think it would be pretty sensational."

For more of the interview with Riddle, check out ESPN West Palm's The Main Event. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Main Event with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.