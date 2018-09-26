Security Takes Anti-Roman Reigns Fan Sign (Photo), How Old Is Asuka Today?, Paige Gets Emotional

- Above is a Total Divas preview clip for tonight with SmackDown General Manager Paige getting emotional over her retirement speech.

- Asuka turns 37 years old today while Buddy Murphy turns 30.

- Twitter user @Dnick235 noted on Twitter that security confiscated his "Roman Sucks" sign at Monday's WWE RAW in Denver. He tweeted the following photo of the sign and noted that security told him that "he" doesn't like the sign, an apparent reference to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.