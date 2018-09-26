Wrestling Inc.

Triple H Sends Custom WWE Title To Team (Photo), WWE Files For WCW Trademarks, SmackDown Top 10

By Marc Middleton | September 26, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Denver.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the following names - Fall Brawl, Halloween Havoc, World Championship Wrestling, WWE Hidden Gems, WCW Monday Nitro, All Star Wrestling, NWO New World Order.

Stephanie McMahon On How Triple H Helped Start The Women's Evolution
- As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to the Seattle Storm for their WNBA Championship win:


