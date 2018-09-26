Sean Waltman Talks Liv Morgan Suffering Concussion On WWE Monday Night Raw

A scary scene unfolded on Raw this week during the six-woman match featuring The Bellas and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad. While delivering Yes! Kicks, Brie Bella accidentally caught Liv Morgan square in the face and appeared to knock her out. Morgan's nearly-limp body was then dragged to her corner where she was tagged out and later taken to the back during a commercial break.

Brie would immediately apologize on Twitter and Morgan would be diagnosed with a concussion. Sean Waltman discussed the incident on his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast.

"The natural instinct when you get concussed, when you get knocked out, as soon as you come up is to get up and fight and keep going," said Waltman. "It's a really weird experience because you all of a sudden are laying on the ground and there's this déjà vu thing. Happens every time I have a concussion. Even last year in the U.K, I got knocked out and it was the same thing all of a sudden I am on the ground on the mat having déjà vu going through my head."

After tagging out, Morgan briefly got involved in the action again when The Riott Squad tried a triple suplex that was stopped by Natalya. Raw then went to commercial and when it came back Michael Cole announced that Morgan was taken to the back for evaluation.

"It's a tough call in a situation like that on live TV and everyone is in the moment. I saw a clip of that and to me it just looks like the last one caught her because she was registering the kicks when she would get kicked," said Waltman. "It was just their timing, it got messed up, it looked like to me. And as she was coming back down from registering the kick she got kicked with the last one. It looked like just the last one is what knocked her out to me. Sh-t happens, and no one means to do that... I am not gonna fault anyone for not doing anything if wasn't part of protocol. However, this might be a good learning experience to start training the referees on what to do... That would be something I am pretty sure they're already talking about."

