Renee Young On Calling Triple H Vs. The Undertaker, The Street Profits Train (Video), Dean Ambrose

- Above is new video of Renee Young talking about how excited she is to call Triple H vs. The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia.
"Before I even worked for WWE, I was down at WrestleMania 28 and got to see Undertaker and Triple H go at it, just from a fan perspective," Young said. "Fast-forward to where we are now to where I get to call their match at Super Show-Down, it's unbelievable."
- WWE issued a poll asking fans if they thought Dean Ambrose would turn on The Shield this past Monday. As of this writing, the vote is split at 50% for yes, 50% for no.
- Below is new video of The Street Profits training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando ahead of tonight's WWE NXT match with The Mighty:
The #StreetProfits @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins finish up a solid upper body workout inspired by Sean Hayes, just don't bring up any mention of "chains..." It's a sensitive subject. #TheMighty and #StreetProfits compete tonight on #WWENXT, only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/w36GN9ZdLq— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 26, 2018