Who Advanced On Mae Young Classic Night 4?, Second Round Matches Set, Stars In The Crowd (Videos)

The first round of WWE's 2018 Mae Young Classic wrapped up tonight with Hiroyo Matsumo, Taynara Conti, Nicole Matthews and Io Shirai advancing to the semi-finals.

Matsumoto defeated Rachel Evers and will now face Toni Storm in the second round. Conti quickly defeated Jessie Elaban and will now face Lacey Lane. Matthews defeated Isla Dawn to earn a match against Tegan Nox in the semi-finals and Shirai defeated Xia Brookside to advance.

The following matches are now official for the semi-finals:

Left Side:

* Meiko Satomura vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Lacey Lane vs. Taynara Conti

* Toni Storm vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto

* Mia Yim vs. Kaitlyn

Right Side:

* Tegan Nox vs. Nicole Matthews

* Rhea Ripley vs. Kacy Catanzaro

* Io Shirai vs. Zeuxis

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Xia Li

Superstars shown in the crowd for this week's show were Kassius Ohno, Dana Brooke, coach Robbie Brookside and WWE NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane.

Above and below are videos from tonight's matches along with photos of stars in the crowd: