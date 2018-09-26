Wrestling Inc.

New Title Match Confirmed For WWE Evolution PPV

By Marc Middleton | September 26, 2018

Shayna Baszler vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane is now official for the WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

The first-ever all-women's Evolution pay-per-view takes place on October 28 in Long Island, NY. Below is the updated confirmed card:

NXT Women's Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss

Lita vs. Mickie James

There will also be the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic plus a RAW Women's Title match, a SmackDown Women's Title match and a NXT UK Women's Title match.

