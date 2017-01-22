Source: Sportskeeda

Impact Wrestling's Rockstar Spud was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda. During the interview, Spud talked about who he wants to wrestle, his recent team with Aron Rex and more. You can read some highlights from the interview below.

"There are many wrestlers I want to step into the ring with. But time will tell. If I had to pick one or two names, I'm a man of the box office, so I've always wanted to step into the ring with someone of the calibre of John Cena. On the impact roster, why not step in with Bobby Lashley or Eddie Edwards, some of the best we have. And people like Cody who came to our company. He's also a wonderful performer. Anyone that can raise my profile in the box office, I'm ready to step in."

"Prince of pageantry and myself, will do nothing by entertain every week on the Impact Wrestling show and that too more than anyone else. That includes The Broken morons the Hardy Boys, that includes EC3 and anyone else on the Impact Wrestling roster."

Wrestlers that TNA should sign:

"If you got a limited budget, you obviously have the ability to do fantasy booking. So I would sign John Cena, Brock Lesnar and The Rock."

The wrestling scene in UK:

"It's getting more attention than any other wrestling scene. Everyone is doing a pretty good job and I don't think we have anything to be worried about. What's going on in the UK is absolutely phenomenal. The UK scene is thriving."

Spud also talked about not winning matches in 2016, not wanting championships and more. You can read the full interview here.

