Source: Screener TV

Screener TV has a new interview with Becky Lynch, who was promoting tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Below are a couple of highlights:

"I've been asked that a fair bit, and I don't think we're that far. The only thing is — when you look through the roster of Smackdown, and you look down the roster of Raw — we don't have that many women. That is the only problem.

"I think it's not outside the realm of possibility, but I don't think it's going to happen in the next year or two — simply because we don't have that many women. But I think that's all going to change, because we have amazing women in NXT. We have such an incredible facility in NXT, that keeps bringing up more and more talent. So it's not impossible: I just don't think we have the bodies at the moment."

See Also Becky Lynch Reveals Her WWE Royal Rumble Pick, Talks Backstage Reaction To Her Steel Cage Match

Which women she would like to face:

"I would be lying if I didn't say everybody, because I think everybody there has so much incredible talent and potential. When you look at what Carmella is doing with James Ellsworth at the moment, it's hilarious and very entertaining. Then you've got Naomi, who is just unreal. Nikki Bella came back from a neck injury, which is just unbelievable, and she's killing it! I would love to get in the ring with her. Nattie I had a little feud with, but it ended quite quickly. I would love to wrestle with Nattie again!"

Lynch also discussed Mickie James returning to WWE, her match at the Royal Rumble tonight, NXT stars she'd like to face and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.