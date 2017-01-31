- If it appears as if Sasha Banks has been acting more heel-ish lately, there's a reason for that. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the plan is for Sasha Banks to turn heel "fairly soon."

- Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were wearing armbands on last night's RAW as a tribute for the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting on Sunday night.

