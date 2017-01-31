- If it appears as if Sasha Banks has been acting more heel-ish lately, there's a reason for that. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the plan is for Sasha Banks to turn heel "fairly soon."

Sasha Banks On Reports Of Vince McMahon Thinking She's Injury Prone, 'We Want Sasha' Chants, More
See Also
Sasha Banks On Reports Of Vince McMahon Thinking She's Injury Prone, 'We Want Sasha' Chants, More

- Just a reminder that you can buy one t-shirt and get a second for $5 at WWEShop.com. There is no code necessary, just use this link. The sale ends tonight, January 31st at 11:59 PT.

- Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were wearing armbands on last night's RAW as a tribute for the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting on Sunday night.

#SamiZayn heads to the ring with a tribute to #QuebecCity on his arm. #WWE #Raw

A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on

#KevinOwens kicks off #Raw with a tribute to #QuebecCity on his arm. #WWE

A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles