Sean "X-Pac" Waltman was a guest on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and discussed the lack of an Ivan Koloff tribute, Bret Heart being a lone wolf and his interaction with Vince McMahon at RAW. They sent us these highlights:

"Nothing for Ivan, did they even mention him? I'm wondering why? And I don't... I, I think that I might have an idea why. Maybe if George hadn't passed away, maybe they would have done more? As far as for Ivan, I'm speculating, I'm wondering if he was part of that concussion lawsuit?"

Bret Hart being a "lone wolf":

"We always called Bret the lone wolf. That's what we called him, because he was always alone. I rode with him a lot, believe it or not. But at the same time, he was that lonely guy. Strength in numbers I mean, he writes in his book and he talks about how we tried to get him to be in the Kliq. Yeah, of course we did, why not? We're fans, he was great, he loved wrestling, s--t come on!"

See Also Sean Waltman On Problems With WWE 205 Live, Internal Struggle At WWE Over How It Is Handled

Running into Vince McMahon backstage at RAW last Monday:

"I saw Vince. Actually, we didn't really talk that much, [we] actually didn't talk at all. He just came up behind me and grabbed me and turned me around and grabbed my hand. It's different, I think he notices [that] I'm not that guy anymore, ya know?"

The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro is a late night talk show produced Maria Menounos, that airs live Mondays and Thursdays from 10-12am EST at thetomorrowshow.com and is available on iTunes.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.