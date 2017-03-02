Source: PWInsider

- PWInsider is reporting that former TNA World Champion Magnus is scheduled to appear at this week's TNA Impact Wrestling tapings, which kick off tonight and run through Sunday. Konnan is also slated to be there. It was noted that independent wrestlers Kongo Kong and Mario Bokara will also be at the tapings.

- Former TNA Knockouts Champion Brooke Adams, who just returned to the company in January, noted on Twitter that she will not be at this week's tapings, as seen below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.