- As noted, former WWE and TNA star Matt Morgan revealed on the Wrestling Inc. podcast this week that he would be returning "to weekly broadcast television wrestling" very soon. Morgan will be returning to Impact Wrestling at this weekend's tapings in Orlando. He will not be at tonight's show.

- Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne Butterworth for sending the photos below from last night's Impact Wrestling television tapings in Orlando. For more photos from the tapings, which includes spoilers, check out our Facebook page by clicking here.

