- Above is the latest episode of Impact in :60, highlighting last night's Impact Wrestling in 60 seconds (actually, 64 seconds this week).
"I got a phone call on February 22nd from Impact Wrestling about an opportunity to work and be in Orlando, Florida a week later, from March 2nd to the 5th," Bokara said. "It was a chance to be seen and perform on a national and global scale and I was not going to let that opportunity pass me by. It was an opportunity for everything I have ever worked for throughout my whole life.
"It's a phone call that you are waiting for a long time, and sometimes you never receive it. It was a chance for all the hard work to pay off. It was pretty much like an interview for a job to sign a contract with a mainstream major wrestling promotion in the United States, to be seen on national TV. A chance to make my family proud, my wrestling promotion, and to represent Croatia in the professional wrestling world."
- "Broken" Matt Hardy, who will be defending the ROH World Tag Team Championship at ROH's 15th Anniversary pay-per-view tonight, posted the following on Twitter last night regarding moving on from Impact Wrestling:
Many VALIANT Men & Women remain in the TNA trenches fighting in the #GreatWar. I may exist on another PLANE now..But FIGHT ONWARD, Soldiers.— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 9, 2017
Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm responded to Hardy's tweet and thanked him for his time with the company:
We thank @matthardybrand for a superb performance in Broken Universe. May the seven deities guide with their Broken Brilliance left behind— Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 10, 2017
@MATTHARDYBRAND Broken Universe will always be here. Kudos to the creative team behind the vision @JeremyBorash @paradysexoxo @Lagana @Billy— Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 10, 2017
