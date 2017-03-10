- Above is the latest episode of Impact in :60, highlighting last night's Impact Wrestling in 60 seconds (actually, 64 seconds this week).

Prvi.Tv has an interview with "Croatian Sensation" Mario Bokara, who debuted with Impact Wrestling at the latest television tapings in Orlando. In the interview, Bokara talked about being contacted by Impact Wrestling in late February.

"I got a phone call on February 22nd from Impact Wrestling about an opportunity to work and be in Orlando, Florida a week later, from March 2nd to the 5th," Bokara said. "It was a chance to be seen and perform on a national and global scale and I was not going to let that opportunity pass me by. It was an opportunity for everything I have ever worked for throughout my whole life.

"It's a phone call that you are waiting for a long time, and sometimes you never receive it. It was a chance for all the hard work to pay off. It was pretty much like an interview for a job to sign a contract with a mainstream major wrestling promotion in the United States, to be seen on national TV. A chance to make my family proud, my wrestling promotion, and to represent Croatia in the professional wrestling world."

- "Broken" Matt Hardy, who will be defending the ROH World Tag Team Championship at ROH's 15th Anniversary pay-per-view tonight, posted the following on Twitter last night regarding moving on from Impact Wrestling:

Many VALIANT Men & Women remain in the TNA trenches fighting in the #GreatWar. I may exist on another PLANE now..But FIGHT ONWARD, Soldiers. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 9, 2017

Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm responded to Hardy's tweet and thanked him for his time with the company:

We thank @matthardybrand for a superb performance in Broken Universe. May the seven deities guide with their Broken Brilliance left behind — Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 10, 2017

