- Former WWE star AJ Lee noted that her new book, Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts and Breaking the Rules, is a New York Times bestseller. It is also the top seller in the "Women in Sports" category on Amazon.com. The book is on sale now at Amazon for $13.21 at this link.

AJ Lee Asked About WWE Sending CM Punk Legal Papers On Wedding Day, Talks Not Embracing 'Diva' Term
- Jeanie Williams, the ex-wife of WWE Superstar "Stone Cole" Steve Austin, published her book, Through The Shattered Glass, last year. The book is now available on Kindle at Amazon.com at this link.

- A reminder that Sasha Banks will be signing copies of her exclusive variant WWE No. 1 comic book cover at Friendly Neighborhood Comics this Friday at 3:30pm in Bellingham, MA.

- For today only, you can get 35% off items at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using code FLASH35 at checkout. Some exclusions apply. The sale ends April 13th at 11:59 ET.

- Matt Hardy has been using mannerisms from both his "V1" and "Broken" gimmicks on television, which has continued online. Matt's Twitter description has been switching from "#BROKEN" to "#Version1". He also posted the same tweet about the Hardys weekend schedule but with both gimmicks, as seen below:



When someone noted that Hardy was struggling between the two personas, Hardy replied:


