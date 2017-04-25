Source: USA Today

Josh Barnett has a new story for USA Today's "For The Win" section looking at Jinder Mahal's quick rise to a WWE Championship title shot. Barnett spoke with Triple H, WWE's executive vice president of talent, live events and creative, who noted that Jinder is "a guy who has always worked extremely hard. He trains hard; he's very intense about what he wants with his career; he's very thoughtful."

It was noted that while Jinder has done enough to warrant a larger role with the company, it remains to be seen if it lasts given how he fares against Randy Orton next month.

"From the second he's been back it's been, 'What else can I do to make this work? What else can I do to improve? What else can I do to get to the next level?'" Triple H said. "It takes time. You bring people back, you let them get their feet wet a bit, you make sure they've matured in the way you want them to and move from there. I think fans or people who watch we do, they think it's a matter of, 'This guy is there so why don't they do something with him?' It's a more complex process than that and a lot goes into it.

"But I'm happy for a guy like him — whether it was because of him or whatever reason it didn't work out on the first pass through — to be able to come back and do it again."

See Also Ryback On Jinder Mahal's New Physique And How He Got It

Triple H also discussed Drew McIntyre returning to WWE, how he felt about Drew and Jinder during their last stint, how they've evolved and more. You can read the full feature, which also includes an interview with ROH COO Joe Koff, by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.