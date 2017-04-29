TMZ Sports caught up with Hulk Hogan and asked him about his numerous bandanas that he's had over the years. Here is Hogan's response:

"I was counting this morning, and I counted one row of black bandanas that had twenty plain black ones in a row and there were ten rows [across] of black ones only...I've got some bandanas that I've found that I've had for like twenty years."

Hulk was then asked if he throws any bandanas away:

"No! They're really cool, they got a 'memory thing' to them or something, ya know, somethin' really cool happened that night."

Hogan also mentioned how he's looking forward to Georges St-Pierre returning to the UFC. You can see the full clip in the video above.

