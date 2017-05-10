Source: Metro

Metro recently interviewed John Cena, who was promoting his new movie, The Wall. Below are a couple of highlights from the interview:

"I would do both at the same time, but the movie guys are a little weird with their insurance. They don't want me to go smashing my face up. [Laughs] I'm excited for all the opportunities outside the WWE ring, only because it raises awareness of the WWE. I take great pride in my profession, but I'm very aware of the perception of it. I think a lot of people think we are just what we are, and that's it. There's nothing wrong with that. But there are plenty of talented people who travel with the WWE and produce wonderful entertainment every week. We do live sports entertainment, and it's like no other. To be able to do stuff like this outside of the norm and for people to say, 'Wow, that's pretty good,' that bodes well for getting more eyes on the ring."

I get the sense that people are respecting wrestling more and more these days.

"More and more. And a lot of our methods of entertainment are being adopted by both mainstream sports and mainstream entertainment. If you look at how ESPN has shifted its content, the way shows feature a lot of argumentative debate rather than informative sports reporting, then sports borrows a lot from the WWE. I'm very happy to see it, and I think that's what leading to more understanding of what we do and respecting it."

Cena also discussed his role being small in The Wall and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.