- TicketIQ.com sent us word that the secondary market for Sunday's Extreme Rules at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore is relatively fairly priced. Tickets start at $41, just $1 above the current cheapest face value of $40. At an average ticket price of $130, it's also the cheapest Extreme Rules event that TicketIQ has tracked since 2011. Prices are also on par with 2015's Payback at the same venue. Tickets for that show started at $35 with an average price of $123 and was headlined by Seth Rollins defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal 4 Way vs Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Randy Orton. Over 500 tickets are still available here.

- For today only, you can save 50% off select t-shirts at WWEShop.com. This sale includes t-shirts of Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Braun Stowman and others. There is no code needed, just use this link . The sale ends Tuesday, May 30th at 11:59 pm PT.

- Randy Orton posted the video below on Memorial Day of him hitting his stepson with an RKO out of nowhere in a pool:

A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton)

Orton's wife, Kim, posted the photo below of their family after the RKO:

A post shared by Kim Orton (@kim.orton01)

