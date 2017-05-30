Source: ESPN

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was recently interviewed by ESPN. Below are a few highlights:

"When I train hard, I look better. I see the way I look on TV or in the mirror, and it gives me confidence. It translates into the ring. I have more confidence in the ring and can be more aggressive. If you saw me from a few years ago, the confidence level is night and day, and that's because of the way I look."

People like Ryback questioning his physique:

"I've been tested plenty, and never failed one."

His current push:

"I know Vince [McMahon] appreciates wrestlers taking initiative, putting in the hard work. He had confidence in me. He knew I would embrace the opportunity, and not let WWE down. I think I have been proving that in my matches ever since."

Jinder also discussed his WWE release, having confidence and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

