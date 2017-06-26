Cody Rhodes was the focal point of the professional wrestling business over the weekend as he defeated Christopher Daniels at Ring of Honor's Best in the World pay-per-view on Friday night in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The victory received a lot of attention from colleagues of Rhodes, who wished him well. However, one stood out above all the rest, when it appeared that Daniel Bryan issued a challenge to Cody. The tweet received even more attention because Bryan, who hasn't wrestled since 2015 due to concussion issues, told Sports Illustrated last week he was "working on it" in response to being asked if he's planning to return to the ring.

Cody himself weighed in on Bryan's tweet with his own comments to Sports Illustrated.

"I don't think it was a challenge, just fun," Rhodes told SI. "Daniel Bryan remains one of my friends. Final Countdown would be a welcomed tune, even as a competitor. I have always looked up to Dan. It would be major, major box office for all involved."

Cody has remained a hot commodity across the independent circuit since leaving WWE last year. His half-brother, Goldust, remains a WWE Superstar, someone he teamed with and feuded with during his WWE career.

"I love that Goldust returned to the 'Golden Age'," said Rhodes. "I'm very proud of Dustin. One of the reasons we butted heads in WWE was because of timing. He was looking for redemption after the original Goldust run, and he was out to prove he had more left. He absolutely has more left, and he is wrestling's version of Ra's al Ghul. He is out there turning it up, on TV and at the live events. He's got a lot left, but when he does hang it up, he'll be Hall of Fame bound. I'm very proud of my brother."

Cody will headline night one of New Japan Pro Wrestling's G1 special in Long Beach, California on Saturday night as he'll challenge Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight title. The match will broadcast live on ASX TV and is being hyped as the biggest match of Cody's career.

We'll have complete coverage of New Japan Pro Wrestling's G1 special here at WrestlingINC.com. You can read more comments from Cody in his exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated by clicking here.

