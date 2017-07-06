- AXS TV sent us the video clip above from the Kenny Omega vs. Jay Lethal match in New Japan Pro Wrestling's IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Tournament semifinals, which premieres on Friday as part of AXS TV's four-hour "NJPW G1 Special In The USA" night two. Full detailed results from the show are at this link.

- As noted, Alberto El Patron ripped WWE after last Sunday's Slammiversary pay-per-view. He was seemingly ready to shoot on WWE again after last night's Impact Wrestling tapings, however GFW reportedly turned his music up so loud that it stopped him. Here are details from Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne, who was at the show:

El Patron grabs a mic for a shoot. He says it's "that time of the night" when he talks about "that company in Stamford." His attorney, however, called him last night and asked him "what the f--k are you thinking" as he recently "lost enough money from his divorce." At that point, production cut the mic and played his music. El Patron shouted over the music saying he "has enough voice to scream." His music played louder. El Patron tried to continue before giving up.

