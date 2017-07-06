- Above, Cathy Kelley looked at Braun Strowman's destruction of Apollo Crews on this week's episode of Raw. In particular, Strowman countering Crew's moonsault by kicking him across the ring. Kelley looked at a number of responses on Twitter, including Strowman, who said, "What goes up must come down!"

At this year's Comic-Con in San Diego WWE and Mattel's fan panel will be Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Nikki Bella. Renee Young will moderate the Q&A session and the newest Mattel WWE Superstar action figure line will be debuted, too.

- Thanks to continuously breaking the rules and getting involved in the women's matches, SmackDown General Manager, Daniel Bryan, gave James Ellsworth a 30-day suspension. If he returns before the 30 days, Bryan will take away Carmella's MITB contract. Ellsworth looks to be already missing Carmella.

Legit, @CarmellaWWE is my homegirl, gonna miss her these next few weeks, she worked hard to earn #MITB can't let goat face take it from her pic.twitter.com/mOzMY3Cpqa — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 6, 2017

