Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Randy Orton will not be working any WWE events until the WWE Battleground go-home episode of SmackDown on Tuesday, July 18th. He will be back to working a regular schedule after the Battleground pay-per-view.

As noted, Orton will be co-starring in the upcoming movie Changeland with Seth Green and Breckin Meyer. Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Orton's time off from WWE over the next couple of weeks is to film the movie.

Green, who had guest hosted RAW in the past, is writing and directing the movie.

