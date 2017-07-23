Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

As noted, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles was recently a guest on Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast. Among other things, Styles talked about who he would like WWE to sign next, Shinsuke Nakamura's transition to WWE's main roster, and the possibility of another match against Nakamura.

When asked who he would like to see WWE sign, Styles named Bullet Club members Bad Luck Fale and Tama Tonga because he misses 'The Underboss' and the Guerrilla Of Destiny.

"There [are] a lot of guys that need to be here. I rode with Karl Anderson over here and we were talking about Fale and Tama Tonga. Like, I miss those guys so much, just the chemistry we had when we were together, it's just unbelievable."

Apparently, NJPW treats merchandise very different from WWE and Styles claimed he has not made any money from Bullet Club shirts.

"We were just talking about how we see Bullet Club shirts everywhere to this day and literally as we said that, there was a guy walking by with a Bullet Club shirt on. Just so everybody knows, we didn't make any money off of those shirts. I sure it would've been nice."

On the subject of Nakamura's current run on SmackDown Live, Styles said that he understands fans complaining about not getting the full out 'King Of Strong Style' experience right now, but stated that it will come in time.

"I mean, it's a two-hour show. There is that. I get what they're saying and it's coming, but you have to wait. If we give it to you all at once and it's over, then what do you [have]? So we're trying to build up to this big climax. I'm not sure what it's going to be. I've got some ideas, but it's not what I want. It's ultimately, it's what the boss wants and what fans want to see."

See Also AJ Styles To Appear On New Southpaw Regional Wrestling Season, Details On His Character

According to Styles, he has never faced Nakamura on US soil and it will eventually happen; however, fans need to be patient and go along for the ride.

"Nakamura and I have wrestled one time. A one-on-one match one time. Obviously, that was done in Japan. We've never wrestled each other on US soil, so that's something to look forward to when it finally happens. But it's getting there that makes it exciting. And I'm not sure when it'll be, but it's going to happen at some point." Styles added, "just be patient. Great things are going to happen and it's all about the build."

Click here to check out the podcast. If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.