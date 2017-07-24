Matt Morgan is finished with Global Force Wrestling after requesting his release from the company. Morgan explained his situation on the latest episode of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast

"Here's the deal," said Morgan. "I made an agreement to wrestle with them on weekends, right? Where I didn't have to leave my 9-5 job, anything like that. And unfortunately it just didn't work out because they switched it and they started taping on week days and they're looking to travel."

"So when I first talking to Jeff [Jarrett] about this, the idea was you know, you guys are 20 minutes from my house, you guys are there on the weekends. As long as you guys are there on the weekends I can do this."

Morgan, who worked for TNA Wrestling from 2007-2013 and again in 2015, went on to explain he couldn't let anything get in the way of his 9-5 job. He wanted to come back and help the company that was good to him at one point. Unfortunately, it just didn't work out as Morgan believes GFW needs to travel to be successful.

Ad noted, Nick "Magnus" Aldis revealed last week that he was also done with GFW.

